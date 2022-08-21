PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss relief activities in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday, who briefed him about Pakistan Army’s ongoing relief activities in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The prime minister directed that helicopters be provided to facilitate the rescue and relief activities in those areas of Sindh and Balochistan where roads and bridges have been destroyed.

The army chief informed him that special instructions have been issued to the Commander Southern Command regarding relief operations in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the cooperation and passion of the Pakistan Army for rescue and relief of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, during telephonic conversation with the prime minister, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz also briefed him about the latest situation of rains and floods in Sindh.

The PM directed him to speed up the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

On August 18, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said rescue and relief activities by Pakistan Army were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab.

Among other things, the ISPR had said, army troops were also providing medical care to the affected people of different cities and shifting their belongings to safer places.

“Army troops are busy in relief activities in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Naseerabad and Lasbela. Affected population and their belongings are being shifted to safer places. Army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people,” the ISPR had said.

On August 2, Pakistan Army had pledged its share of two days rations to flood affected population in different part of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to the military’s press wing, the relief items had to be distributed in Balochistan, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The relief items including flour, sugar, rice, tea, cooking oil, milk powder and pulses would be distributed by army formations to flood victims in different areas, the ISPR had said.

Pakistan Army was continuing rescue and relief activities in flood-affected areas of the country, it had said. In an earlier statement, the ISPR had said the troops were assisting in dewatering the affected areas and transferring the victims to safer places.