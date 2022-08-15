Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Saudi Crown Prince.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday expressed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries.

The two leaders in a telephonic conversation also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the PM Office said in a statement. PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his deep respect to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The crown prince congratulated the prime minister and the people of Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.

They reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken by the two sides during the prime minister’s visit in April 2022. They also resolved to expedite the ongoing cooperation in investment, energy, and trade.

Recalling the historic support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in times of need, the prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for the economic and development support provided to Pakistan in recent times.

The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to the Crown Prince for a state visit to Pakistan, which he graciously accepted.

On Sunday, King Salman and the crown prince congratulated Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Saturday on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

In his message, Crown Prince Mohammed “wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.”

