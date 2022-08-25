Advertisement
PM Shehbaz Sharif cancels his visit to London

PM Shehbaz Sharif cancels his visit to London

PM Shehbaz Sharif cancels his visit to London

PM Shehbaz cancels London visit

  • PM cancels visit due to the flood situation in Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting to review relief operations
  • Prime Minister’s granddaughter is undergoing treatment in London
Karachi-Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday canceled his visit to London in view of the flood situation in the country.

The PM called meeting regarding the flood situation and relief operations. He instructed to hold meeting on his arrival in the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other institutions will brief the PM about rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif scheduled to visit London from Qatar to enquire about the health of Hamza Shehbaz’s daughter and his granddaughter.

However, PM decided to immediately return Pakistan due to the flood situation after official Qatar visit.
Prime Minister’s granddaughter is undergoing treatment in London.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Pakistan after concluding a two-day official visit to Qatar.
The prime minister stated on his official Twitter account that Pakistan and Qatar have a clear vision of the future, with new prospects and increased awareness to improve bilateral relations, notably economic collaboration.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar.

