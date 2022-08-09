PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack in North Waziristan

Covid-19: Pakistan sees a slight decline, no death in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
The prime minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers as a result of the attack.
PM Sharif said the evil designs of terrorists would go futile.
He paid tribute to the martyred troops for sacrificing their lives for the homeland.
The premier prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families.
It is pertinent to mention here that in a suicide attack in North Waziristan four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.
The Pakistan Army media wing (ISPR) said that a Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram embraced martyrdom.
The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.
