PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected areas of Sindh

Karachi-Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday will take an aerial view of the flood-affected area of Sindh province.

The PM will take an aerial view of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mirwah.

The representatives of the Sukkur district administration and PDMA will brief the Prime Minister on ongoing work relief operations for flood victims and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The Prime Minister will also meet the flood victims to review the relief activities and to know their condition.

Later, Chief Secretary Sindh and Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage will give a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the flood disasters.

PTV will broadcast the PM visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif canceled his visit to London because of the flood situation in the country.

He chaired a meeting to review rescue and relief operations continued in Balochistan, South Punjab, and Sindh province.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other institutions briefed the PM about rescue and relief activities underway across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit London from Qatar to enquire about the health of Hamza Shehbaz’s daughter and his granddaughter.

However, PM decided to immediately return to Pakistan due to the flood situation after the official Qatar visit.

