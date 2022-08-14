ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of Major Talha Manan in Islamabad, who embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul while having interaction with Major Talha Manan’s family.

“Today, I went to the house of Major Talha Manan, who was martyred in the Balochistan helicopter tragedy. I condoled with the family and offered Fateha for the martyr. Independence Day cannot be complete without paying tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices of our martyrs. Our martyrs have always protected the holy country with their blood,” Shehbaz wrote in a tweet.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also accompanying the PM.

Speaking on the occasion, she said martyrs were the pride of our nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain. She said shaheed (martyr) Talha Manan’s sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered.

Meanwhile, a floral wreath was laid at the mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed (martyr), Nishan-e-Haider at his native town in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan to pay homage to the brave son of soil.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Major General Jawwad Ahmad laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the shaheed attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Havaldar Lalak Jan had embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland in 1999 during Kargil War.

On the other hand, on Saturday night, two soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fire-raided a security forces post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan.

Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.

As a follow up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well.

During the skirmish, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced shahadat besides Major Umer who got injured while causing losses to the terrorists.

At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.