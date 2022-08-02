PM sorrowed over martyrdom of army officers in copter crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Corps Commander Quetta, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, and five other army officers and soldiers in a tragic helicopter accident in Lasbela.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister of Pakistan stated, “Nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali & 5 other officers of Pakistan Army. They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of soil. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families!”

The whole country saluted Shaheed Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Commander Engineer 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Co-Pilot Major M. Talha Manan, and Crew Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, says to the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the departed families, saying these sons of the land were the pride of the nation who lay down their lives while rescuing compatriots stranded in floodwaters in Balochistan province.

He expressed that the whole country was in mourning over the tragic occurrence. Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and his colleagues, according to the prime minister, were living models of serving mankind and carrying out their jobs with zeal.

According to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Lt. Gen. Shaheed Sarfraz Ali was the most professional, dedicated, capable officer, and kind human being. The prime minister also prayed for the departed souls’ high ranks and for the families to endure their losses with grace.

