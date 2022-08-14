PM stresses on national dialogue to make Pakistan an economic power

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed for holding of a national dialogue and developing a consensus on charter of economy transform Pakistan into an economic power.

Addressing a national flag-hoisting and unveiling of re-recording ceremony of the national anthem at the Jinnah Convention, the prime minister said that like their forefathers, on this 75th Independence Day, they have vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic power.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military and law enforcement agencies leadership and people belonging to all walks of life.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” the prime minister said.

“Pakistan Movement is a lesson for everyone which tells when a nation devised the course of its path, the mountain-like hurdles and seas like distances could not hamper them from achieving their goal,” he added.

The prime minister said for decades, the Muslims in the subcontinent faced foreign subjugation, laid down their lives, gave immense sacrifices made a historic migration, and lost their dear ones in that perilous journey to achieve a separate country. They handed over an ideological country, he said, paying tribute to all those that lost their lives in the Independence Movement.

He said the creation of Pakistan was a sacred trust and mission, the first phase of which was completed, but its second phase was still incomplete. “The mission is to give practical shape to those ideals which were reflected in March 23rd Resolution,” he added.

He said that on its independence, Pakistan was deprived of its due shares, but despite all those odds made excellent progress and became first nuclear power in the Islamic world. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif realized it.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been playing a key role in the UN peacekeeping missions, its players had raised the national flag in different games. “It is a fact that we have made progress in different arenas, but the speed which with we have to achieve that mission, there were shortfalls which should be overcome,” he stressed.

He also underlined the need for retrospection and reflection on the past history of the country. He said they are thankful to Allah Almighty for observing the 75th anniversary celebrations. He lauded the contributions made by the Pakistani expatriates and their valuable part in the development and prosperity of the country.

He also prayed for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Occupied Palestine from the illegal foreign occupation.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stressed on the religious freedom in the newly-created Pakistan where there would be rule of law, constitution and democracy.

He said the government accorded high priority to realize the true potential of the country’s youth. He expressed optimism that youth would steer the future course of progress and prosperity by following Quaid’s principles of unity and discipline.

He urged them to transform Pakistan into an ideal state and economic power hub and accomplish the mission of its forefathers by discarding the begging bowl.

The prime minister also expressed his pleasure that the national anthem was re-recorded after 68th years and appreciated efforts of the ministry of information, ISPR and others for its re-recording.

