PM to visit flood-hit areas in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today) left for a day-long visit to flood-affected areas in Balochistan.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister will be given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob in district Qila Saifullah. He will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.

Heavy rains and flooding have caused havoc in the province and destroyed infrastructure. The death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has risen to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a total of 13,535 houses were collapsed or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods. Six highways covering 640 kilometers have also been severely affected in the rains and flood.

This is the second of the prime minister within a week to flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

On Saturday, the prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses. During the flight, the chief secretary gave details about the flood situation and relief operations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stopped at Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods. He directed for establishing of a medical camp and the provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered the posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked authorities to immediately arrange two boats and rations for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees.

