PM to unveil newly-recorded National Anthem on August 14

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch the re-recorded national anthem composed with modern technology on the occasion of 75th Independence Day being celebrated tomorrow.

Shehbaz Sharif will become the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan who will have this unique honour. The National Anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort.

The re-recording of the national anthem began in August 2017 during the previous tenure of PML-N. A steering committee headed by former Senator Javed Jabbar with audio and visual sub-committees was formed.

After the establishment of Pakistan, for the first time in December 1948, a committee led by Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar began working on drafting the National Anthem.

The music composed by Ahmad Chagla for the National Anthem was presented before Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and other members of the committee and was approved on August 10, 1950. The anthem written by Hafeez Jalandhri was formally approved in August 1954.

After assuming charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in April this year, Maryam Aurangzeb expedited work of completing the project The ministry along with other institutions, departments and a large number of artists worked together to complete the national effort.

About 155 singers, 48 composers and six band masters participated in the preparation of the anthem. The noteworthy fact is that it was recorded with a new orchestra and cinematography.

The new recording of the National Anthem is a rainbow of cultural, civilizational and regional colours, which gives a message of unity, brotherhood and regional identity.

