PM visits FIFA World Cup stadium in Doha

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha which will host several matches of the tournament.

Stadium 974 is a football stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, opened 30 November 2021. It is a temporary venue made from 974 recycled shipping containers that will host matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after which it will be dismantled. It is the first temporary venue in FIFA World Cup history.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for the upcoming one of the biggest sporting event.

Upon arrival at the stadium, the prime minister was given a guided tour of the stadium and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He praised the grandeur of the football stadium and associated facilities, depicting the Qatari culture and identity, built in a short span of time.

Recalling the less than 100 days countdown of FIFA World Cup, the prime minister wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.

He underlined the important contribution of the Pakistani workforce in building the world cup-related infrastructure.

The prime minister expressed that Pakistanis were proud of the fact that “Al-Rihla”, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, was made in Pakistan.

