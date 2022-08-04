PM vowed no politics over rehabilitation of flood-affected Pakistanis

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Thursday to make all feasible efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-affected Pakistanis, with no party differences or prejudice standing in the way.

During a visit to the flood-ravaged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, the prime minister stated that even though the province was run by another party, it should make no difference.

“In this province, another party dominates. We have no disagreement with it at this moment. We must all work together to accomplish this. This is about Pakistan, about you, about your rehabilitation, about your home, about your children. “God willing, you will see there will be no politics or prejudice in it,” he promised those evacuated by the sudden floods.

He stated that the federal and provincial administrations were both working around the clock to help the impacted people.

He remarked that the federal government has declared Rs 1 million in compensation for the deceased and had sent a message to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requesting that the compensation sum be increased from Rs0.8 million to Rs1 million to assist the bereaved families.

Furthermore, the federal government will offer Rs 250,000 to each injured person, Rs 0.5 million to destroyed dwellings, and Rs 0.2 million to partially damaged structures.

Moreover, he expressed that the NDMA and provincial authorities will conduct a joint survey to analyze agricultural damage so that the government can transparently provide compensation.

The prime minister also recalled his conversation with Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the matter, who promised him his full cooperation to accomplish the common obligation of rehabilitating the displaced population.

He stated that after his travels to the impacted regions were completed, he would convene a conference within a few days to assess the damage and organize the compensation process.

The prime minister, however, assured residents that the government would not postpone the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges devastated by flash floods.

The prime minister, who had previously visited the flood-affected parts of the Tank district, praised the National Highway Authority chairman’s work in rehabilitating road infrastructure in Balochistan and other places. He stressed that the government would not rest until every individual had been rehabilitated and every household had been rebuilt.

During a briefing by the relevant authorities, the prime minister was informed that the flash floods had destroyed 143 dwellings. A survey was conducted to determine the extent of the damage to structures, crops, and livestock.

It was stated that no casualties were recorded in the region due to flooding, except one electrocution.

It was reported that this year saw roughly 350 percent more rain and that everyone, including the NDMA, PDMAs, Pakistan Army, FC, and local governments, was working together to rehabilitate the community.

The prime minister was joined by Pakistan Democratic Movement chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and top government officials. He also talked with flood victims and underlined his commitment to their aid and rehabilitation.