PML-N, PPP seek legal action against PTI on financial crimes

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged the executive to refer the matter pertaining to PTI’s prohibited funding to the judiciary for further action.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said the judiciary should assess the evidence mentioned in the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding foreign funding of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI).

He said the judiciary should decide the matter on merit to uphold the law and constitution as well as to end the culture of abusive language and unconstitutional acts. He said the ECP today fulfilled its responsibility by declaring that PTI had received prohibited foreign funding.

He said Imran Khan was a foreign-funded agent, who harmed and maligned the state institutions.

He said what an irony it is that institutions were fine if they support him and he starts hurling abuses at them if they will withdraw their support.

Advertisement

Quoting ECP’s decision, Khawaja Asif said it has now been proved that Imran Khan accepted funding from foreign countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Israel and the United Kingdom. He said this case was a bright example of money laundering. He said it will be a great tragedy to the country if Imran Khan goes unscathed.

The minister said now it was the responsibility of the parliament and other institutions to play their due role in upholding the constitution and social values of our society.

Also Read Qureshi says PTI will challenge ECP verdict in court PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced that the...

He said that the PTI chief destroyed the economies and institutions in a well-thought-out plan.

He said that Imran Khan abuses the institutions working according to the law and is named as “Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq”.

He said that the name of the current election commissioner was proposed by PTI.

Advertisement

He said that the Election Commission’s decision has shown Imran Khan’s real face to the nation.

If Imran Khan has the moral courage, he should file a case against the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that legal action would be pursued followed by the judgment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proving financial crimes committed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday along with Pakistan People’s Party leader, Faisal Karim Kundi, the federal minister said that the founding member of PTI, Akbar S. Babar had filed a prohibited funding case against his own party and pursued this case with great commitment and in an inspirational way.

Shazia Marri regretted that still PTI leaders are defending their crimes following the ECP’s judgment which is shameful.

She said that Imran Khan assuming that this decision would be against him started blaming other political parties for receiving foreign funding. “PTI must come forward with proofs if Pakistan People’s Party or Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has received foreign funding”.

Advertisement

Shazia Marri said that ECP’s judgment has proved that Imran Khan has been running his party affairs through prohibited funding. On what agenda he was working within Pakistan through this funding, she questioned.

It is clearly stated in the political orders of the parties that from which sources the political parties cannot get funding, she said.

The ECP’s decision has proved that Imran Khan is a liar and not `Sadiq’ and `Ameen’ anymore. He submitted false affidavits before the ECP and delayed the decision for the last eight years through writ petitions.

Imran Khan received over two million US dollars from Arif Naqvi and big amounts from 34 Indian Industrialists for running his political party’s affairs. He also received thousands of dollars from US-based businesswoman of Indian origin.

Over 350 foreign companies provided funding to Imran Khan for running his political party, she added.

“Now the legal process will be followed in light of this decision,” she said.

Advertisement

Shazia Marri said the ECP judgment has shown that Imran Khan has committed a serious crime of receiving prohibited funding and now he has to be answerable before the masses on what agenda he was working.

Imran Khan, who used to call others thieves, robbers and imported, himself is declared as a liar by ECP. How a person who was running a political party on foreign funding can realize the sufferings of a common man, she asked.

The way he led the country towards bankruptcy during the period of four years reflects that he has nothing to do with this country and its people, she said.