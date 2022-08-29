Qureshi’s daughter, Gilani’s son vying for NA-157 Multan seat
ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter and PPP Senator Yousaf...
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday suffered a big upset when PML-N former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan announced his support for PTI’s candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi in NA-157 by-election, Multan.
Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi (father of Mehar Bano) said that the people have come to know the reality of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and others as they had plundered the public money of Rs1100 billion.
He observed that there is only one voice across the country that Imran Khan was the only leader who could save Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan would be the winner in all by-elections in the country.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.