Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday suffered a big upset when PML-N former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan announced his support for PTI’s candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi in NA-157 by-election, Multan.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi (father of Mehar Bano) said that the people have come to know the reality of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and others as they had plundered the public money of Rs1100 billion.

Qureshi further said that when the PDM came to power, they first ended their NAB cases and had not done anything for the interests of the people.He added that the PDM was doing the politics of their personal interests.The PTI leader said that the country had sunk into a flood of debts and resultantly she was in the grip of crisis.

He observed that there is only one voice across the country that Imran Khan was the only leader who could save Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan would be the winner in all by-elections in the country.