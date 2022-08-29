Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PML-N suffers big upset as Bosan announces support for Mehar Bano
PML-N suffers big upset as Bosan announces support for Mehar Bano

PML-N suffers big upset as Bosan announces support for Mehar Bano

Articles
Advertisement
PML-N suffers big upset as Bosan announces support for Mehar Bano

PML-N suffers big upset as Bosan announces support for Mehar Bano . Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday suffered a big upset when PML-N former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan announced his support for PTI’s candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi in NA-157 by-election, Multan.
Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi (father of Mehar Bano) said that the people have come to know the reality of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and others as they had plundered the public money of Rs1100 billion.

Also Read

Qureshi’s daughter, Gilani’s son vying for NA-157 Multan seat
Qureshi’s daughter, Gilani’s son vying for NA-157 Multan seat

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter and PPP Senator Yousaf...


Qureshi further said that when the PDM came to power, they first ended their NAB cases and had not done anything for the interests of the people.
He added that the PDM was doing the politics of their personal interests.
Advertisement
The PTI leader said that the country had sunk into a flood of debts and resultantly she was in the grip of crisis.

He observed that there is only one voice across the country that Imran Khan was the only leader who could save Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan would be the winner in all by-elections in the country.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story