PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday took oath as federal minister.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The event was attended by parliamentarians and senior officials.

Earlier in July, Ayaz Sadiq had tendered his resignation from his position as Minister for Economic Affairs. The minister said that the decision was taken due to “personal reasons.” The party said Ayaz Sadiq resigned to campaign in the Punjab by-elections.

“Due to my personal reasons, I am unable to continue holding the office,” the minister wrote in the resignation sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I would continue to work for the country and the party with the best of my abilities,” he wrote.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is the MNA from NA-129 and for the third time in last 20 years. However, the PML-N lost the by-election for the provincial assembly’s seat in Sadiq’s constituency.

This was the third time PML0N lost a Provincial Assembly seat in the by-poll that falls under the NA seat where Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is the MNA.

Ayaz Sadiq also won the 2008 and 2013 elections from NA-122. He was also the Speaker National Assembly during the previous PML-N era.

In the 2018 general elections, under the new delimitations, some part of NA-122 was included in the new constituency, NA-129 from where Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was won the elections.

