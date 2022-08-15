PML-N indecisive over Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly

PML-N has not picked new Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

LAHORE: The PML-N has still not decided on the new Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Bol News reported citing well-paced sources within the party.

A session of the Punjab Assembly has been summoned on Monday (today). However, PML-N is still undecided on who will represent the party in parliament. Several PML-N leaders are also unsure of who will be the next opposition leader in the House.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Sharif is currently in London. Therefore, a parliamentary meeting of the party could not be held to pick the new Leader of Opposition or form its strategy for the next assembly session, sources revealed.

It has been revealed that several lawmakers have expressed their displeasure over the performance of the parliamentary party. According to reports, several PML-N MPAs have not been informed about the session summoned on Monday and their chambers are vacant.

PML-N MPAs have still not come to terms after the party tragically lost power in Punjab. They have expressed their disappointment over the performance of the party. The slot of chief minister eluded Hamza Shehbaz after the party lost the by-elections.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz has challenged the election of Punjab Assembly Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Supreme Court.

Hamza has challenged the Supreme Court’s order of setting aside the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling wherein 10 PML-Q votes were discarded, leading to Hamza’s victory as the chief executive.

Hamza filed a review petition in the apex court through his lawyer against the July 26 order which annulled former deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s decision.

The PML-N leader urged that a full court be constituted to decide the matters involving the interpretation and application of Article 63A of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Also Read Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza summoned on Sept 7 LAHORE: A special central court on Saturday heard the money laundering case...