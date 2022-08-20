12 PML-N leaders approach court seeking protective bail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in a case related to rioting in the Punjab Assembly.

A judicial magistrate had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for a dozen PML-N leaders, including prime minister’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar. The 12 PML-N leaders have filed a petition in the high court for protective bail.

A case was registered over the ruckus which took place in April when Hamza Shehbaz was elected as chief minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi was allegedly attacked. Several PTI and PML-Q leaders have already secured pre-arrested bail in the case.

During the hearing on Friday, Police station Qila Gujjar’s investigation officer appeared before Judicial Magistrate Mudassir Hayat and sought the issuance of arrest warrants.

The police officer told the judge the PML-N leaders have refused to show up for investigation despite being summoned in a case registered against them. The judge then approved the arrest warrants of the politicians.

The arrest warrants were issued for Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mashood, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan.

Reacting to the development, Tarar said that the warrants against him and his brother, Bilal Tarar, are a “return gift” from Pervez Elahi for all the favours given to him by his forefathers.

“We will fight this political revenge and even if you add the name of my entire family members we will not surrender,” he wrote on Twitter, terming the case “ridiculous.”

It was earlier reported that the Punjab government has decided to take action against the PML-N leaders in response to the treatment meted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

