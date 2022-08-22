Federal police under the supervision of the SSP raided the room of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at Parliament Lodges and searched it on Monday night.

The police claimed to have recovered a pistol mobile phones and satellite phone from the rooms of Gill.

The police brought Gill along with them. However, Shahbaz Gill disowned the recovered pistol, adding the setting of the room had also been changed which meant that someone came into the room.

He was also surprised on recovering of his purse from the room, adding that the purse used to be with his driver and how it came here, he asked.

He further said that the room was not in his use and his guards were using it. Two passports, some ATM cards and other things were also recovered.

The list of items recovered from the room was being made.

Later, the police took him to Punjab House, where Gill usually lives, in the search of his mobile phone for which the police have got remand from the court.