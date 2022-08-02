Poliovirus found in sewage of 7 cities in Pakistan

North Waziristan has been the hotbed of polio virus.

ISLAMABAD: The sewage samples collected from seven major cities of Pakistan revealed the presence of poliovirus, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per details, samples were collected from four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities, Peshawar, Bannu, Nowshera, and Swat. While the virus was also found in the samples collected from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The samples were collected last month for the tests.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday spoke on the telephone with philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed the polio eradication programme in Pakistan.

The prime minister has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in all ongoing areas of cooperation. They discussed the ongoing public health including polio eradication and social sector programs supported by BMGF in Pakistan.

He appreciated the valuable support extended by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Pakistan in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition and financial inclusion in the country.

