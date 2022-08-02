Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Poliovirus found in sewage of 7 cities in Pakistan

Poliovirus found in sewage of 7 cities in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Poliovirus found in sewage of 7 cities in Pakistan

North Waziristan has been the hotbed of polio virus.

Advertisement
  • The sewage samples collected from seven major cities of Pakistan revealed the presence of poliovirus
  • The samples were collected last month for the tests
  • PM also discussed the polio eradication programme in Pakistan with Bill Gates
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The sewage samples collected from seven major cities of Pakistan revealed the presence of poliovirus, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per details, samples were collected from four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities, Peshawar, Bannu, Nowshera, and Swat. While the virus was also found in the samples collected from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The samples were collected last month for the tests.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday spoke on the telephone with philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed the polio eradication programme in Pakistan.

The prime minister has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in all ongoing areas of cooperation. They discussed the ongoing public health including polio eradication and social sector programs supported by BMGF in Pakistan.

Advertisement

He appreciated the valuable support extended by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Pakistan in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition and financial inclusion in the country.

Also Read

Another child paralyzed by wild polio in N. Waziristan
Another child paralyzed by wild polio in N. Waziristan

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Wednesday issued a...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story