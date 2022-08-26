Political parties should work together to solve problems, FM Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has said that all political parties have to work together to solve the problems.

Bilawal is grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for coming to Sukkur in a difficult time.

Bilawal said that he had not seen so much destruction and damage till today.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have said that all political parties have to work together to solve the problems.

While talking to the media, Bilawal Bhutto said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for coming to Sukkur in a difficult time.

FM Bilawal said that he is thankful to the Benazir Income Support Program for helping needy families by announcing a relief of 25 thousand rupees. He added that he agreed that this time the priority should be the relief for flood victims, not the politics.

Bilawal said that he had not seen so much destruction and damage till today as cities and villages have been harmed a lot, there is a flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal Bhutto further added that all political parties have to work together to solve these problems.

However, Prime Minister Flood Relief 2022 short code is released for donations for flood victims.

As per details, The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has issued an official notification, which states that citizens can donate Rs 10 by sending an SMS to 9999 by writing “FUND” from their mobile phones.

The PTA’s notification states that all operators will inform the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the donations collected.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to Pakistanis, philanthropists and institutions to donate in the situation of catastrophic floods.

