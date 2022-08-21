Polling underway in NA-245 Karachi by-elections

The by-elections are being held in NA-245 constituency.

KARACHI: Polling is underway on Sunday for the by-election in NA-245 constituency of Karachi under strict security arrangements, Bol News reported.

The polling started at 8 AM and will commence till 5 PM without any interval. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all arrangements and set up a control room to monitor the situation.

The commission has also decided to deploy Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel as ‘quick response force’ in case of any untoward incident. The personnel of the armed forces and paramilitary will be able to lodge complaint with the Presiding Officers.

The election campaign ended after midnight on Friday, August 19. More than 15 candidates from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Tehreeek-e-Labaik (TLP) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are contesting the bypolls.

The leading candidates are PTI’s Mahmood Baqi Moulvi and MQM’s Moeed Anwar. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has withdrawn its candidate Danish Khan to support the MQM. There are eight independent candidates contesting the polls.

Advertisement

MQM Rehabilitation Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar is also contesting elections as an independent candidate. TLP’s Muhammad Ahmad Raza and PSP’s Syed Hafeezuddin are also in the fray. Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUI-F) had also withdrawn its candidate Aminullah in favour of the MQM.

A total of 263 polling stations have been established in the constituency. 203 polling stations have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 60 as ‘sensitive’. There are 515,033 registered voters – 274,987 men and 240,016 women – in the constituency.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27 but were postponed due to torrential rainfall and advent of the month of Muharram.

The constituency comprises Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, PECHS, Lines Area, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony.

Advertisement

Also Read NA-245 by-election to be held tomorrow under strict security Arrangements for the by-election on National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-245 in Karachi...