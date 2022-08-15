PPP candidate for NA-246 not finalized as by-elections approach

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is yet to decide its candidate for the by-elections in NA-246 Lyari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is yet to decide its candidate for the by-elections in NA-246 Lyari. The party seniors failed to finalize name of the candidate while the names of Nabeel Gabol, Nadir Gabol, or Yusuf Baloch are under consideration, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, at first, the senior leadership of PPP decided to give the party ticket to Asifa Bhutto Zardari to give a tough competition to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the by-election.

After consultation with the leadership of the People’s Party and the Karachi Division, it was decided that Asifa Bhutto would not compete in the elections and Nabil Gabol and Yusuf Baloch were instructed to submit their papers.

Lyari being the home of PPP in Karachi, the leadership is keen to wipe it out in the upcoming elections as it was previously won by the PTI candidate. After the dismissal of PTI members by the speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Parvez Ashraf, the chairman of PTI and party leadership decided that Imran Khan himself would submit the papers to fight elections in all nine constituencies.

The party leadership of PPP will finalize the candidate name for the upcoming by-elections in a day or two to compete against the PTI chairman in Lyari.