PPP to field Hakeem Baloch for NA-237 Malir constituency

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to issue a ticket to Abdul Hakeem Baloch to contest the upcoming by-election on NA-237 Malir constituency.

Hakeem Baloch contested the previous election from NA-237 constituency. However, the PPP has not finalized its candidate for NA-246 Lyari constituency. The party is considering to field Nabil Gabol or former Senator Yusuf Baloch for the seat, sources revealed.

The party has been unable to pick its candidate after PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to contest the elections in the constituencies. The party is expected to finalize the candidate after a consultative meeting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is receiving nomination papers from the candidates in Karachi ahead of by-polls on three National Assembly (NA) seats.

Candidates have been submitting their nomination papers for the forthcoming by-polls on three NA seats including NA-237 in district Malir, NA-239 in district Korangi and NA-246 (Lyari) in district South.

Advertisement

In NA-239 Korangi, independent candidate Muhammad Tariq submitted his nomination papers, whereas, an independent candidate Arshad Awan submitted his nomination in NA-246.

In NA-246, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates Nabil Gabol and Nadir Gabol submitted their nominations. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI) Maulana Noorul Haq also submitted his nomination papers.

Overall four candidates have filed their nominations to the ECP in the NA-246 constituency. It is pertinent to mention here that the last day for the submission of nomination papers is today (Saturday).

PTI will file nomination papers for Imran Khan from three Karachi National Assembly seats. PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the nomination papers for the by-elections would be filed before the ECP office in Karachi.

According to the ECP schedule, nomination papers can be submitted till August 13. The provisional list of candidates will be released on August 14. The nomination papers will be scrutinized till August 17, and the last date for appeal against the decisions of the returning officers is August 20.

The decisions of the Appellate Tribunal will be made by August 25. Revised lists will be released on August 26. Candidates will be able to decide to withdraw their candidatures till August 27. Election symbols will be allotted on August 29 and polling will be held on September 25.