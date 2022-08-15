PPP to win massive votes in upcoming elections: CM Murad

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP will garner massive votes in the upcoming elections

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will garner massive votes in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference, Murad Ali Shah said that PPP is in favour of freedom of journalism adding that the journalists should abide by the constitution and the laws.

He also said that votes cannot be won by singing songs but by working for the welfare of the nation claiming that his party would gain more votes in the upcoming elections.

Shah also maintained that amid the by-elections in Karachi, the code of conduct should be taken care of.

While replying to a question, CM Sindh said that he will continue to support the media and PPP will always continue to struggle for the freedom of media in Pakistan.

“No channel should be shut and journalists must not be banned,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah also termed the PTI rallies as free entertainment for the masses.

While touching on the destruction due to recent rains in Karachi, he said that the spells have been uncertain and the roads of the city were cleared within hours after the falls.

