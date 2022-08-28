PPP will not rest until rehabilitation of flood victims: Zardari

Zardari said all possible assistance should be given to flood victims.

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari assured the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not leave the people alone in the painful situation due to rains and floods.

In a statement, the PPP co-chairman said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone. Zardari said he would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

“We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation. The government will definitely fulfill the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims,” the former president said.

Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their constituencies.

He said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should be further expanded and all possible assistance should be given to the poor flood victims.

He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilizing the Bait-ul-Mal. He said that the political paradise is under the feet of the people.

Zardari promised the flood victims that the PPP will not rest until their rehabilitation. Politics can wait as this is the time to serve the people, he added.

A day earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the rain-related floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan and their priority is serving the people.

In an interview, he said the devastations spread from one corner of the country to the other as rain-related floods have destroyed shelters, crops and everything.

He said Sindh has undergone the worst catastrophe and every district of the province has been badly affected and declared as calamity-hit zones. Bilawal said the floods have so far rendered above 80,000 homeless in district Larkana alone.

The PPP Chairman was of the view that amid this escalating catastrophe, the resources are very limited to cater to the needs of those affected. He said there is an immediate need for tents, raw and cooked foods and medicine to help the victims.

He said that the rains started from June and still the relief and rescue process are ongoing. He said large-scale migration has already set in as the people are shifting from flood-affected areas to safer dry areas.

He said the government will provide all necessities such as tents and food and arrangements have been made at schools, colleges and government buildings for temporary shelters.

Bilawal said that the next process will be the rehabilitation of the affected areas and houses of the victims and infrastructure of flood-hit areas will have to be rebuilt. He feared an increase in human casualties and damages.

