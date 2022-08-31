President Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi here Wednesday said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives and properties

President said the floods have badly affected Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, DI Khan, Tank, and others districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

He said that all government organizations including the armed forces of Pakistan were working in coordination to provide relief to the flood victims

Nowshera-President Dr. Arif Alvi here Wednesday said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives and properties and underlined the need for long-term planning to control the devastation of floods in the future.

Talking to flood victims at a relief camp established at government high school Amangarh here, the President said the floods have badly affected Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, DI Khan, Tank, and others districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where a large number of people were displaced and looking for our help.

He said hotels, roads, bridges, houses, livestock, standing crops, and gardens were also affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He directed the provincial government to further expedite relief and rehabilitation operations besides accelerating efforts for the reconstruction of houses in the flood-hit areas.

The President said that all government organizations including the armed forces of Pakistan were working in coordination to provide relief to the flood victims.

While highly appreciating Pakistan’s armed forces’ role in the evacuation of flood victims in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and other provinces, the President said that their role in the distribution of food and non-food items among the affected population was also praised worthy.

Dr. Arif Alvi said flood victims were looking for our help and assistance in this hour of need and urged the entire nation including philanthropists to come forward and generously contribute their assistance and help.

He also appreciated the performance of local and International NGOs including the Red Crescent during flood relief operations. The President expressed satisfaction over the provision of assistance facilities including food and non-food items to flood survivors inside the camp and inquired about their problems and demands. The President also expressed sympathies with flood victims.

Later, the President inspected the flood situation in River Kabul from the Mardan bridge.

Likewise, about 150,000 people were affected by floods in Nowshera and the KP Government has made assistance amount doubled for flood victims.

