ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the federal government will implement Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement, she said the verdict of the election commission had confirmed the crimes of PTI chief Imran Khan who received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

Demanding him to resign from party chairman seat, she said Imran Khan was not Sadiq and Ameen. She said Imran Khan stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.

The ECP has unanimously declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The commission issued show cause notice to the PTI under Rule 6 of Political Parties Rules 2002, as to why its funds which were received from prohibited sources should not be confiscated.

Also Read Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious PTI has termed the verdict by ECP as malicious The development surfaced...

The commission declared that the PTI received funds from 34 foreign nationals, 351 foreign companies including from the United States and concealed 13 accounts from the ECP in violation of Political Parties Order 2002 and Article 17(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It merits mention here that the case was filed by a founding member of the PTI, Akbar S Babar, in 2014 and the commission reserved its verdict in the case on June 21, 2022.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah has said the election commission’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case was in accordance with the law and constitution. He said the decision must also be respected.

He said the election commission deserved appreciation for rendering the judgment regardless of all sorts of pressures and allegations on the part of the PTI.

Advertisement

The minister said they had no objections over the scrutiny of the PPP’s accounts.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said it stood established now that the PTI received funds from foreign nationals and companies. He said the funds received by the PTI from prohibited sources were fully in the knowledge of Imran Khan.