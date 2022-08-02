Advertisement
  • Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious
Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious

Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious

Articles
Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious

Image: File

  • PTI has termed the verdict by ECP as malicious
  • The development surfaced after the party’s session called today by Imran Khan
  • The PTI leadership has unanimously rejected the verdict
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the PTI’s prohibited funding case as malicious, reported BOL News.

The PTI Chief Imran Khan had summoned a meeting earlier today and the development surfaced after the party’s session.

The sources in the know said that the PTI leadership has unanimously rejected the verdict announced by ECP adding that the decision is based on unfaithfulness.

Imran Khan also underscored in the meeting that the party will not come under any sort of pressure in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP has announced the verdict in the prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false.

The commission has said that PTI has only verified eight accounts out of 13 announcing the funding prohibited.

The verdict also declared that funding from United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts also came to light and termed it as a “violation of the Constitution”.

