PTI approaches SHC against ECP for delaying LG elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has petitioned the Sindh High Court (SHC) to delay the August 28 local government elections in Karachi.

Khurram Sher Zaman and Raja Azhar of the PTI filed the petition, in which the names of the chief election commissioner, the provincial election commissioner, and the Sindh government were mentioned.

The PTI petition argued that there was no extraordinary rainfall in Karachi, but the ECP used it as an excuse for the election delay. They criticized the PPP and its coalition partners for delaying elections in Karachi, claiming that the process had been halted. According to them, this delay prevents the citizens from electing their representatives for LG elections.

The petition filed by the PTI Sindh leaders demanded the SHC require the city’s local government elections to be held immediately.

Earlier, the Election Commission (ECP) on Wednesday postponed the second phase of Sindh local government elections scheduled to be held on August 28 in the Karachi division at the request of the provincial government.

This was decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner. The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh participated in the meeting through a video link. In the meeting, the issue of local body elections in the Karachi Division was discussed.

The IG Sindh, Provincial Election Commissioner, and other institutions have also supported the Sindh government’s stance

ECP decided to postpone LG elections as the Sindh government requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions as it would have been difficult to hold the elections due to continuous rains badly damaging the infrastructure.’