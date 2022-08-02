PTI case on resignation from parliament heard in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) case against the speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Parvez Ashraf, for not accepting the resignation of the member of parliament started in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registry on Tuesday

According to the report, Raja Parvez Ashraf decided to accept the resignations of the members of the opposition on different terms

“The registrar’s office’s objection to our application is not correct. We want elections in 123 constituencies, not in 11,” says the lawyer for PTI, Faisal Choudhry

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) case against the speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Parvez Ashraf, for not accepting the resignation of the member of parliament started in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registry on Tuesday, BOL News reported.

According to the report, Raja Parvez Ashraf decided to accept the resignations of the members of the opposition on different terms. IHC Judge Justice Amir Farooq, who is also an acting Chief Justice, is listening to the case filed by the PTI members of parliament for not accepting the resignations at once.

“The registrar’s office’s objection to our application is not correct. We want elections in 123 constituencies, not in 11,” says the lawyer for PTI, Faisal Choudhry, before the court. He expressed that Asad Umar had been a member of the National Assembly before. He is not obliged to get an authorization letter.

Also Read PTI Foreign Funding case: Farrukh Habib briefs media Farrukh Habib, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader on Tuesday briefs media...

Advertisement

After listening to the PTI lawyer’s reasons, the acting Chief Justice of IHC added, “Resignation from Parliament is not a collective matter but an individual matter.” He questioned, “if a member of Parliament does not wants to give resignation, what will happen then? If someone comes and raises this issue tomorrow, the consequences will be different.”