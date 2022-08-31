PTI Chairman appeals overseas Pakistanis to continue donations for flood-affectees

Chairman PTI Imran Khan

  • Imran Khan has appealed for help from overseas Pakistanis in a message on the social networking website
  • More than 2 million dollars in donations have been collected on the flood relief portal in 24 hours
  • PTI Chairman thanked all the countrymen for the announcements of donations received through telethon
Karachi-Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday appealed to overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood-affectees.

Chairman PTI has appealed for help from overseas Pakistanis in a message on the social networking website.

Imran Khan has said that more than 2 million dollars in donations have been collected on the flood relief portal in 24 hours, on which he has also thanked all those who sent aid.

On this occasion, Imran Khan has asked Pakistanis living abroad to continue their donations and help for victims.

It may be noted that PTI Chairman thanked all the countrymen for the announcements of donations received through telethon a couple of days ago.

It should be remembered that Imran Khan had set a record of collecting 5 billion rupees in a short time through a telethon to help the flood victims.

Earlier, a record 4.95 million people watched the international telethon held by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to raise funds for flood victims on the YouTube channel of BOL News TV.

The international telethon was broadcast live on the digital platform. BOL News was the first choice as an astounding 4.95 million people the telethon on the YouTube channel.

