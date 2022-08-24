Advertisement
  PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in SHC
PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan’s speeches in SHC

  • PTI leader Ali Zaidi challenged ban on live coverage of Chairman PTI Imran Khan
  • 20 August PEMRA notification must be declared illegal
  • PEMRA imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of Ex-prime minister
KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh chapter has filed a constitutional petition in Sindh High Court(SHC) against a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the live telecast of the speeches of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi has challenged the ban on live coverage of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. The constitutional petition was filed through Advocate Umer Soomro.

Petitioner Ali Zaidi stated that ban imposed by PEMRA on 20 August is illegal and termed it as a restriction on freedom of expression.

He pleaded that 20th August PEMRA notification must be declared illegal and notification should be suspended till the decision of constitutional petition.

Earlier, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

While addressing a protest rally in Islamabad, Imran warned the IG and DIG of Islamabad police, saying that he will not spare them and register a case against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill during physical remand.

He also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving the police request for physical remand despite knowing that Gill was subjected to “torture”.

