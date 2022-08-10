Advertisement
PTI challenges ECP's funding case verdict in IHC





Image: File

  • PTI challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision in the PTI’s funding case in IHC
  • The petition demanded the suspension of the order that was released on August 2
  • It also demanded the suspension of show-cause issued to Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision in the PTI’s funding case in Islamabad High Court (IHC), reported BOL News.

As per details, a petition was submitted in IHC against the decision announced by ECP in the funding case of PTI that demanded the suspension of the order that was released on August 2.

It also holds that the show-cause notice issued to Imran Khan should be suspended.

The petition submitted by PTI demanded that the fact-finding report released by ECP should be declared as invalid and exceeding authority.

Earlier, in a presser, PTI leader Asad Umar also said that the ECP is working as an aide to the incumbent government and PDM.

He said that the report presented by ECP has flaws and underscored four main points regarding the imperfection of the report in the PTI’s funding case.

Asad Umar, while touching on the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and the FIRs against CEO ARY Salman Iqbal and others, also maintained that the situation emerged as a response to the win of PTI in Punjab on July 17.

