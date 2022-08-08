Advertisement
PTI changes August 13 rally location from Islamabad to Lahore
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chosen to change the location of their public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 13.

Originally, it had stated that the demonstration would take place at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, where its participants would spend the night before celebrating Independence Day on August 14.

However, the PTI political committee decided in its meeting on Monday to hold the protest in Lahore. Now, the gathering will take place at Lahore’s Hockey Stadium.

The development happened after Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah cautioned the PTI not to cause disorder during a press conference.

It also happened as a result of rumours that a religious group intended to host a meeting in the nation’s capital.

