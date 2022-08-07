Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday addressing a news conference in Islamabad. Photo/ APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been declared foreign-aided party under the Political Parties Order 2002.

Responding to PTI leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s statement on Sunday, she said according to the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Imran Khan had submitted a false affidavit with the commission for five years.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said judgement of the ECP would be implemented as per the law.

She said the PTI failed to provide details of its accounts in the ECP.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on August 15, for investigation into Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) funding case, Bol channel had reported on August 6.

The FIA Sindh Zone had formed a five-member probe team, headed by FIA Deputy Director Commercial Bank Circle Rabia Qureshi, for investigation after the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the funding case. The team also includes Assistant Director Rauf Sheikh, inspectors Sabeen Ghouri, Aftab Watto and Sub-Inspector Rahat Khan.

The FIA Sindh Zone had also summoned PTI leader Dr Seema Zia on August 12.

“The FIA will obtain details of funding companies, individuals’ bank accounts and financial affairs. The team will also get details from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) including the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP),” the sources had said.