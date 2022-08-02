PTI Foreign Funding case: Farrukh Habib briefs media

Farrukh Habib, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader on Tuesday briefs media about PTI Foreign Funding case and says, “This is not a case of foreign funding, as it is a prohibited funding case. The election commission is listening to this case according to article 63. No funding was officially termed as foreign funding by the ECP.”

“A notice was issued for which we will answer as we have references to the money that was sent to the bank accounts by the overseas Pakistanis.”

He claimed that the PDM money laundering was never presented in such a way that the money for attacking Osama Bin Laden came here illegally, Nawaz Sharif used the party accounts for money laundering, and JUI received money from Libia.

He maintained that only PTI is being pinpointed by the scrutiny committee but no action is taken by the ECP when it comes to PTI and PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had reserved on June 21 its verdict in the case which had been heard by the electoral watchdog since November 2014.

Advertisement

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S. Babar filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources. However, the PTI has rejected the charges as baseless.