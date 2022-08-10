PTI funding case: Asad Qaiser challenges FIA notice in court

PESHAWAR: Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser has challenged the notice in Peshawar High Court sent by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear in the PTI funding case.

Asad Qaiser filed a writ petition in court through his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali to avoid appearing before the federal agency and possible arrest in the high-profile case. Asad Qaiser has been summoned to appear before FIA head office in Peshawar on August 11 (tomorrow) and answer questions about two bank accounts.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Asad Qasiser said he has not approached the court to seek pre-arrest bail. He said it is beyond the scope of the FIA to probe into the matter.

“We opened these accounts for our convenience. It is not illegal. It was opened for paying salaries of employees and office expenses “ he said. He added that all deposits and withdrawals have been checked and during the six years, only one million rupees has been transacted from the account.

He said the party is currently going through a movement phase. He expressed confidence that PTI chairman Imran Khan will win the next elections by a two-thirds majority. “We are not anyone’s slaves,” he exclaimed.

It must be mentioned that the FIA has sent a notice to PTI leader Asad Qaiser to appear in the PTI funding case. The federal agency has started investigating PTI’s funding case after the ruling by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which declared the party received funds from prohibited sources.

The agency has summoned 11 PTI leaders including former NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Ali Zaidi, and former MPA Seema Zia to appear before the agency and answer questions.

Asad Qaiser and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have been summoned by the FIA to record their statement on August 11 while Imran Ismail and Seema Zia have been asked to appear before the agency on August 12 and 15 respectively.

In an earlier statement, Qaiser said all records are available and will be presented to the FIA and he will not be intimidated by such high-handed tactics He said the PTI is the only party which submitted details of all accounts.

He said the government should avoid using state institutions for their political ambitions. He said the government is afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity. He vowed they will fight vigorously on the political and legal fronts.

The FIA has formed a six-member team to launch an investigation into PTI funding case led by Director Amna Baig. A five-member special monitoring team was formed which will coordinate with the zonal inquiry teams in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad. The zonal committees will collect records of the assets owned by PTI, whereas inquiries will be conducted under the Political Parties Act 2002.

