PTI funding case: ECP orders PTI to respond by Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the PTI to respond by September 6 regarding the confiscation of funding case, BOL News reports.

During the hearing, the lawyer of PTI demanded the ECP bench provide more time to reply to the relevant documents and present them before the Election Commission.

According to the details, the ECP heard the PTI funding case where the lawyer of PTI Shah Khawar was not present before the bench. The assistant lawyer told the ECP that Anwar Mansoor is busy with his schedule in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja responded to the PTI lawyer that the party had already provided the required documents for this case. The lawyer of PTI replied, “The documents are also to be solicited by the PTI foreign chapter. The type of order party received has to be explained in detail.”

PTI’s lawyer asked for four weeks on the notice of confiscation of funds, on which the Chief Election Commissioner raised objections and remarked that he couldn’t give more than one week. PTI is obliged to respond in the given frame of time.

Furthermore, the ECP adjourned the hearing and asked PTI to respond till September 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had reserved on June 21 its verdict in the case which had been heard by the electoral watchdog since November 2014.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S. Babar filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources. However, the PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.