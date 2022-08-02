PTI funding case: ECP unanimously announces funds as ‘prohibited’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case today.
Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious
PTI has termed the verdict by ECP as malicious The development surfaced after the party’s session called today by Imran Khan The PTI leadership has unanimously rejected the verdict ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the PTI’s prohibited funding case as malicious, reported BOL News. The PTI Chief Imran Khan had summoned a meeting earlier today and the development surfaced after the party’s session. The sources in the know said...
فارن فنڈنگ کیس:
ثابت ہو گیا جو دوسروں کو چور کہتا تھا خود چور نکلا،
جو دوسروں کو امپورٹڈ کہتا تھا خود فارن فنڈڈ ایجنٹ نکلا،
جو دوسروں کو جھوٹا کہتا تھا خود جھوٹا نکلا،
بیرونی فنڈنگ سے پاکستان میں انتشار اور انارکی کی سیاست کر رہا تھا۔
کوئی شرم کوئی حیا عمران نیازی جواب دو!
— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 2, 2022
ثاقب نثار گروہ کا ڈیکلئیرڈ صادق اور امین عمران
جھوٹا فراڈیا بددیانت اور غیر ملکی سپانسرڈ ثابت
امریکی بھارتی اماراتی شہری کس کے ایماُپرعمران پرانوسٹ کرتے رھے؟#عمران_بہروپیہ_بددیانت_جھوٹا_بےنقاب
— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) August 2, 2022
PTI is the only political party in Pakistan running a transparent fund-raising operation. In not applying scrutiny to any other political party, ECP has proven its bias. Just a storm in a tea-cup, and small people clutching at straws.#Foreignfundingcase
— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) August 2, 2022
تحریک انصاف کی تو 💯 % سکور ٹنی کر لی اور فارن فنڈنگ ثابت نہ کر سکے اب ن لیگ پیپلز پارٹی جمعیت اور دیگر جماعتوں سے پوچھ ہوگی یا احتساب شفافیت میریٹ ایمانداری اور انصاف کا ٹھیکہ صرف @PTIofficial نے لیا ہوا ہے؟
ہمارا تو ہوگیا احتساب الحمدللّٰہ سرخرو ہوئے دوسروں کا احتساب کب ہوگا؟
— Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) August 2, 2022
PTI knowingly and willfully received donation from Bristol Engg services UAE based company an amount of $ 49,965 into its account in Pakistan. Which are hit by prohibition in violation of Pakistani law #Foreignfundingcase#امپورٹڈ_فتنہ_بےنقاب
— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 2, 2022
PTI Foreign Funding case: Farrukh Habib briefs media
Farrukh Habib, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader on Tuesday briefs media about PTI Foreign Funding case and says, "This is not a case of foreign funding, as it is a prohibited funding case. The election commission is listening to this case according to article 63. No funding was officially termed as foreign funding by the ECP." "A notice was issued for which we will answer as we have references to the money that was sent to the bank accounts...
ECP declares PTI funding 'prohibited', issues show-cause
ECP announced the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case ECP declared the funding prohibited The commission also issued notice to PTI ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false. The verdict also declared that funding from United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts...
تحریک انصاف کی تو 💯 % سکور ٹنی کر لی اور فارن فنڈنگ ثابت نہ کر سکے اب ن لیگ پیپلز پارٹی جمعیت اور دیگر جماعتوں سے پوچھ ہوگی یا احتساب شفافیت میریٹ ایمانداری اور انصاف کا ٹھیکہ صرف @PTIofficial نے لیا ہوا ہے؟
ہمارا تو ہوگیا احتساب الحمدللّٰہ سرخرو ہوئے دوسروں کا احتساب کب ہوگا؟
— Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) August 2, 2022
شوق پورا کر لیا الیکشن کمیشن نے ممنوعہ فنڈنگ کیس پر فیصلہ سنا کر. اب قوم جواب مانگتی ہے کے مسلم لیگ نواز اور پیپلز پارٹی کی فنڈنگ رپورٹ کیوں نہیں جاری ہو رہی؟ سپریم کورٹ اور ہائی کورٹ کی ہدایت کو پامال کر کے الیکشن کمیشن پی ڈی ایم جماعتوں کو پناہ دے رہی ہے
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 2, 2022
پی ڈیم ای کو آج پھر شکست کا سامنہ ہوا PDM نےاپنے ذیلی ادارےکو عمران خان کے خلاف استعمال کرناچاہا مگراس غبارے سے بھی ہوا نکل گئی اب قوم اسامہ بن لادن، بانی متحدہ، بھارت اور دیگر جگہ سے فنڈنگ لینے والوں کے حساب کاانتظارکررہی ہے ECP نے عدالتی حکم کو نظراندازکرکے جانبداری کا ثبوت دیا
— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 2, 2022
لیں جی یہ والا بلا بھی تھیلاے سے باہر آگیا۔ ecp نے کہا کہ یہ فارن فنڈنگ کا نہیں ممنوعہ فنڈنگ کا ہے۔ کھودا پہاڑ نکلہ چوہا۔ یہ والی سازش تو ناکام ہو گئی۔ اب کچھ نیا شوشہ گھڑیں
— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 2, 2022
ECP to announce verdict in PTI foreign funding case
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case today. According to the statement, the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case will be issued at 10:00 AM. Strict security measures have been deployed outside the ECP head office before the verdict. A three-layered circle of law enforcement personnel has been deployed at the election commission. Police have taken control over the first layer while Rangers personnel...
سپریم کورٹ اور ہائیکورٹ دونوں کے فیصلے ہیں کہ تینوں جماعتوں کے کیسز کا فیصلہ الیکشن کمیشن کرے لیکن الیکشن کمیشن نون لیگ اور پیپلزُپارٹی کے فنڈنگ معاملات کو دیکھنے کی زحمت نہیں کر رہا آج کوئ آسمان نہیں ٹوٹنا سیاسی فیصلے الیکشن کمشنر نہیں عوام نے کرنے ہیں اصل فیصلہ عوام کا ہو گا
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 2, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.