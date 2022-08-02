Advertisement
PTI funding case: ECP unanimously announces funds as ‘prohibited’

ECP announced the verdict after eight years.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case today.

 

 

16:44 (PST)02 Aug

Prohibited funding: PTI rejects ECP verdict, terms malicious

PTI has termed the verdict by ECP as malicious The development surfaced after the party’s session called today by Imran Khan The PTI leadership has unanimously rejected the verdict ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the PTI’s prohibited funding case as malicious, reported BOL News. The PTI Chief Imran Khan had summoned a meeting earlier today and the development surfaced after the party’s session. The sources in the know said...

11:32 (PST)02 Aug

11:29 (PST)02 Aug

11:26 (PST)02 Aug

11:24 (PST)02 Aug

11:12 (PST)02 Aug

11:02 (PST)02 Aug

PTI Foreign Funding case: Farrukh Habib briefs media

Farrukh Habib, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader on Tuesday briefs media about PTI Foreign Funding case and says, "This is not a case of foreign funding, as it is a prohibited funding case. The election commission is listening to this case according to article 63. No funding was officially termed as foreign funding by the ECP." "A notice was issued for which we will answer as we have references to the money that was sent to the bank accounts...

10:39 (PST)02 Aug

ECP declares PTI funding 'prohibited', issues show-cause

ECP announced the verdict in the  PTI prohibited funding case ECP declared the funding prohibited The commission also issued notice to PTI ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false. The verdict also declared that funding from United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts...

11:02 (PST)02 Aug

10:56 (PST)02 Aug

10:55 (PST)02 Aug

10:48 (PST)02 Aug

09:29 (PST)02 Aug

ECP to announce verdict in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case today. According to the statement, the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case will be issued at 10:00 AM. Strict security measures have been deployed outside the ECP head office before the verdict. A three-layered circle of law enforcement personnel has been deployed at the election commission. Police have taken control over the first layer while Rangers personnel...

10:20 (PST)02 Aug

