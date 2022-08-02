PTI created hurdles in prohibited funding case, pressured ECP: Abbasi

He said Imran Khan and PTI did not submit any record in their defence,

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the prohibited funding case verdict.

Addressing a press conference, the former prime minister said the election commission has decided the most important case in the political history of Pakistan. He

He slammed Imran Khan over persistent lies to the nation and receiving more than Rs15 million from prohibited sources not permissible under the law.

He said the ECP has announced its verdict declaring that the PTI has also received funds from Indians and Israelis. He said now law will take its course to punish the culprits.

Abbasi said the PTI has created hurdles in the proceedings of the prohibited funding case and also put pressure on the ECP.

Advertisement

He said Imran Khan and PTI did not submit any record in their defence after which the Election Commission formed the Scrutiny Committee which received the record from the State Bank.

The party received money from Wootton Cricket Ltd, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company owned by Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi.

It was the issue of morality also and conspiracy as Imran cheated the people in collaboration with the foreigners. “The whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan.”

People should decide about Imran Khan’s politics of intrigues, he added. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for failing to draw salary from his son’s company.

“From where money poured in the accounts of PTI employees”, he questioned. “ECP in its unanimous verdict declared that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted wrong declarations.”

The anomalies up to 2014 has been exposed by the petitioner of prohibited case Akbar S Babar. “This was tip of the iceberg as the irregularities and financial crimes committed by Imran Khan from 2014 to date were not yet exposed,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP declares PTI funding ‘prohibited’, issues show-cause ECP announced the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case ECP declared...