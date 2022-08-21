PTI Jalsa at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

Articles
Without accountability, a country has no future: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the country had no future where there was no accountability of big thieves. Imran Khan said this while addressing a gigantic rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. “I start my ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ from the park where first prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, who stood with Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was martyred,” he said. He said it’s a matter of the people’s future that he was...

PTI set to hold political rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made all arrangements to hold a political gathering at the iconic Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi today, Bol News reported. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants of the rally at 4 PM. Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar visited the venue to review all security arrangements. The venue has been decorated and arrangements have also been made in the assembly hall. There are separate enclaves for women while a bullet-proof dias has been placed on...

