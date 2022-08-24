PTI Jalsa Haripur: Imran Khan to address party workers

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has addressed party workers and leaders on Wednesday where Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and other senior leaders of PTI also addressed the workers. The PTI power show has been held at Committee ground.
Imran warns will give a final call if immediate elections are not announced
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that no one can stop the journey of real independence in Pakistan.
He again demanded immediate, fair and transparent elections in the country otherwise he would give a final call for the Islamabad march. Then a sea of people would come from every corner of the country, he asserted.
He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Haripur on Wednesday.
Imran Khan said that real political stability would never come in the country until fair and transparent elections were held.
He said that foreign policy is made always in favour of the country.
He said that India got independence along with Pakistan but India adopted an independent foreign policy and protested its people’s interests.
Imran said that the country’s decisions must be taken in the country.
He told the charged crowd that the imported government wanted to arrest him, so he (Imran) got ready to go jail but they could not dare to detain him and ran away with the fear of people and PTI workers.
He said that Shahbaz Gil, who was assistant professor at a university of USA, has been arrested, they stripped him and physically and sexually assaulted him in police custody.
When he criticised the attitude of the government and the biased behavior of police officers so they booked him for a terror case.
He maintained that they had got afraid of the Pakistani people after the defeat in Punjab by-elections, adding that now they had decided to knock out him (Imran Khan) on technical grounds.
He further said that he had no fear of arrest and disqualification as the people of Pakistan were with him and they had awakened and come to know about them and recognized their real faces.
He appealed to the people to help their flood-affected brothers and sisters, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh.
He also urged the provincial governments of Punjab and KP to provide every kind of assistance to their calamity-hit Pakistanis.
He criticised the Government of Sindh for its poor performance in rescuing Sindh’s rain victims.
He lauded the PTI social media team’s efforts as they defeated the ban of the government and conveyed the message of the party to the people.
He also slammed the media houses which had taken ‘money’ from the government and promote and run its false campaign.
ہری پور: اپنے کپتان عمران خان کو سننے کے لیے عوام کا بڑی تعداد میں پنڈال میں آمد کا سلسلہ جاری۔#HaripurKaptaanKa pic.twitter.com/OOnMMeQvx5
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 24, 2022
کپتان کی حقیقی آزادی کی جنگ
عوام کا سمندر ہری پورجلسے کیلئے تیار#ImranKhan #ptipowershow #PTI #NewsHeadlines #BOLNews pic.twitter.com/FzVvd185w2
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 24, 2022
ہری پور: اپنے کپتان عمران خان کو سننے کے لیے عوام کا بڑی تعداد میں پنڈال میں آمد کا سلسلہ جاری۔#HaripurKaptaanKa pic.twitter.com/TXtKs3ZQOk
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 24, 2022
ہری پور تیار ہو !
چئیرمین عمران خان آج جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/WAytWvMrUz
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 24, 2022
چئیرمین عمران خان آج ہری پور میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/o4Z2SFLf9X
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 24, 2022
