KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation had embarked on a journey in which it would get true freedom.

Addressing public gatherings at Islamabad’s F-9 Park and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi through video link in protest against the ECP’s verdict against the PTI in foreign funding case, Imran Khan asked if the ECP knew how fundraising was held abroad.

He said in the US, UK and other countries, political fundraising was held through events in which tables were bought by people and that money went to the party. He also said the masses should know that why the other two parties did not need fundraising.

“If you see the ECP verdict, then it implies that raising fund from abroad is foreign funding. Then, the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis are also foreign funding,” he said.

The PTI chief said limiting liability companies (LLC) were formed in the US to collect money legally even for a political party and the companies named by the ECP were PTI’s own companies established abroad.

“This is not foreign funding. Foreign funding is if someone collects money from a country or foreign multinational company such as Nestle,” he said.

He also ran a video which showed people named in the ECP list alleged of involved in PTI’s foreign funding claimed that they were not foreigners and they were Pakistanis. An owner of a Faisalabad factory said his company was named as a foreign company by the ECP.

On the Financial Times Article, Imran Khan said The Abraaj Group CEO Arif Naqvi sent him money in 2012 and the law that funding could not be received from foreign companies was made in 2017.

“How would I know that after six years of his donation to my party, he would be charged with allegation of money laundering in the US,” he wondered adding that all the drama was orchestrated on direction of the white folks.

He said for 14 years, his party could not expand as they had shortage of money. Then Allah turned people’s hearts and they started funding his party, he said. “First of all, the overseas Pakistanis started funding the PTI,” he said.

The former prime minister said they used the ECP to control the nation and they thought that the nation would be silence amid environment of fear. They spent money to buy our people, he added. They feared because people stood with the PTI, he maintained.

Khan said he had been making effort to bring the EVM for two and a half years. All over the world, technology was used in election, he said. In absence of EVM, the ECP can rig election after polling and before announcing result, he claimed.

“Secret hands cannot control election through EVM. 130 ways of rigging can be avoided through EVM,” he said.