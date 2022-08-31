PTI Jalsa Sargodha: Imran Khan will address party workers on Sep 1

Imran Khan will address a public rally on September 1 at Sargodha Sports Stadium

SARGODHA: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address a public rally on September 1 at Sargodha Sports Stadium, according to BOL News.

According to the details, the PTI chairman will attend the lawyer’s convention in the Sargodha bar, where he will address the Insaf Lawyers forum before his speech at the Sports stadium. The circuit house has been chosen as the location for the convention.

As per the details provided by BOL News; roads, roundabouts, and streets have been decorated with the banners and pamphlets of the PTI public rally. The roads are also crafted with holding boards and panaflexes for the public.

Moreover, even a day before the public rally, workers and the general public started to visit the Jalsa spot for the love of Imran Khan. The preparations for the jalsa are at the final stages and it was told by the local PTI leaders of Sargodha that this will become a historic public rally here at the Sports Stadium.

A woman PTI worker told BOL News that a large number of women will attend this rally to hear their leader, Imran Khan. As per the details, the PTI workers are aiming to welcome the PTI Chairman with great zeal and enthusiasm.