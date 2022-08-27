  • News
PTI Jhelum Jalsa: Imran Khan to address party workers

JHELUM: Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), will address a public rally today (Aug 27) at the “Syed Zameer Jafri Stadium,” where final preparations for the power show are underway.

Five entry gates have been installed for the entrance of VIPs, the media, and women, and two gates for the workers and people of Jhelum. As per the BOL News report, more than 1000 security personnel are performing their duties to make the PTI power show successful.

According to the administration of the public rally, more than 10,000 seats have been placed in the stadium. The PTI regional leaders claimed that they would break every record for any political gathering by tonight, which would be written in history.

 

04:46 (PST)27 Aug

