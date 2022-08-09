PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested from Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill was arrested on his way to Bani Gala

The arrest was made under the charges of treason

The incident took place when Shahbaz was travelling to Bani Gala to meet PTI Chief Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested on his way to Bani Gala today, confirmed PTI leader Murad Saeed.

The security officials have claimed that the arrest was made under the charges of treason. A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that the leader was arrested for inciting public against state institutions.

PTI leadership including Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Shehzad Akbar, and others condemned the detention of Shahnaz Gill.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the leader was arrested by personnel in without-number-plate vehicles. He also claimed that the leader was dragged out of his vehicle.

Murad Saeed while confirming the arrest claimed that the incumbent government has been in a state of insecurity.

Sources in the know informed that the arrest was made when Shahbaz was travelling to Bani Gala to meet PTI Chief Imran Khan.

More to follow……

