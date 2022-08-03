Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI leaders say ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals
PTI leaders say ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals

PTI leaders say ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals

Articles
Advertisement
PTI leaders say ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals

PTI claims ECP has declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have claimed that several overseas Pakistanis have been declared as foreign nationals by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its report on the prohibited funding case.

In a unanimous verdict, the ECP said that the PTI received foreign funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses. The commission had named several individuals and companies with foreign origins for having funded the party.

The donations were sent from the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UAE. In additional, a Pakistani-American businessman also sent funds to the PTI.

However, several donors have also objected to the report claiming they are dual nationals and proud overseas Pakistanis who have been shown as foreigners. Several of them made donations to the PTI during the 2013 general election from their US-based companies.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the ECP’s report in the prohibited funding case is full of contradictions and published in haste. He said the ECP does not have the ability to review the report and has to show its bias and impartiality towards the PTI.

Advertisement

He said several overseas Pakistanis have been declared as foreign nationals. He said Dr Mazhar Rishi, Samia Rishi, and Beenish Faridi have released a statement about how they have been declared as foreign nationals in the report.

He alleged there is a nexus between the ECP and the federal government. He said it is beyond the mandate of the election commission to send the report to the government. He claimed the regime change conspiracy is not over yet and illegals means to discredit Imran Khan.

PTI leader and former human rights minister slammed the ECP for showing overseas Pakistanis and dual nationals as foreigners. She said the “desperation” is out of fear for people’s support for Imran Khan but overseas Pakistanis will continue to support PTI.

The PTI has claimed it is the only political party with public funding. It has admitted to receiving funds from overseas Pakistanis during the 2008 and 2013 elections campaign. The party has decided to challenge the ECP’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI will challenge ECP verdict in court, says Qureshi
PTI will challenge ECP verdict in court, says Qureshi

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced that the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran Khan announces Jail Bahro Tehreek from Feb 22
Imran Khan announces Jail Bahro Tehreek from Feb 22
ECP appeals LHC decision on announcing election date
ECP appeals LHC decision on announcing election date
PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism
PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story