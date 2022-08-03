PTI leaders say ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have claimed that several overseas Pakistanis have been declared as foreign nationals by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its report on the prohibited funding case.

In a unanimous verdict, the ECP said that the PTI received foreign funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses. The commission had named several individuals and companies with foreign origins for having funded the party.

The donations were sent from the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UAE. In additional, a Pakistani-American businessman also sent funds to the PTI.

However, several donors have also objected to the report claiming they are dual nationals and proud overseas Pakistanis who have been shown as foreigners. Several of them made donations to the PTI during the 2013 general election from their US-based companies.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the ECP’s report in the prohibited funding case is full of contradictions and published in haste. He said the ECP does not have the ability to review the report and has to show its bias and impartiality towards the PTI.

He said several overseas Pakistanis have been declared as foreign nationals. He said Dr Mazhar Rishi, Samia Rishi, and Beenish Faridi have released a statement about how they have been declared as foreign nationals in the report.

He alleged there is a nexus between the ECP and the federal government. He said it is beyond the mandate of the election commission to send the report to the government. He claimed the regime change conspiracy is not over yet and illegals means to discredit Imran Khan.

PTI leader and former human rights minister slammed the ECP for showing overseas Pakistanis and dual nationals as foreigners. She said the “desperation” is out of fear for people’s support for Imran Khan but overseas Pakistanis will continue to support PTI.

The PTI has claimed it is the only political party with public funding. It has admitted to receiving funds from overseas Pakistanis during the 2008 and 2013 elections campaign. The party has decided to challenge the ECP’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

Beenish Faridi who is a Pakistani Dual National with a valid Pakistani passport & NICOP, has been declared as a “non pakistani” foreign national donor by @ECP_Pakistan.

Advertisement #صادق_و_امین_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/SWzOufM0kO — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 2, 2022

Disgusting how ECP is trying to show overseas Pakistanis & dual nationals as foreigners. Desperation out of fear for people’s support for IK. This is some of the doctored eviidence used against IK! But overseas Pakistanis will continue to support IK & PTI. #ForanFunding pic.twitter.com/5i4lOpCy0q — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 2, 2022

This is how poorly ECP gave this judgement. Absolutely ridiculous how overseas Pakistanis are being treated through this campaign. #صادق_و_امین_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/56OSC6Cn5V — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 2, 2022

