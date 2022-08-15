PTI leaders to meet Shahbaz Gill in jail

Shahbaz Gill has been kept in Adiala Jail.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership has decided to meet incarcerated leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in prison, Bol New reported.

In this regard, the party has decided to form three delegations to meet the PTI leader who is currently remanded in judicial custody at the Adiala Jail in a sedition case for speaking against state institutions.

The first delegation will visit Adiala Jail led by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, comprising of local party leaders. Former PTI chief whip Aamir Dogar will lead the second delegation, while Leader of Opposition in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem will lead the third delegation.

Former PTI MNAs will be part of the delegation led by Dogar, while Senators will be among the group led by Shahzad Waseem.

Gill was arrested last week from Banigala in the capital, a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

Advertisement

A treason case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. He has been remanded in judicial custody in Adiala Jail and has applied for bail.

Also Read Special Public Prosecutor appointed in Shahbaz Gill’s case ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor in the sedition...