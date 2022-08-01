PTI ‘prohibited’ funding case: ECP will announce reserved verdict tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce its verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘prohibited’ funding case on Tuesday (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had reserved on June 21 its verdict in the case which had been heard by the electoral watchdog since November 2014.

As per the statement issued on its website verdict would be announced at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

The statement further said that a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi would chair the hearing.

It is noted that the frequent political victories of the PTI including a clean sweep victory in Punjab by-elections and the establishment of the Punjab government apparently forced the government alliance to demand the ECP to release the verdict in the case.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

However, the PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.