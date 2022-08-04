PTI protest against ECP: Public to gather at F-9 park

On the call of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, party leaders and workers were advised to reach F-9 Park against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.
PTI Jalsa: Nation embarked on journey towards true freedom, says Imran Khan
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation had embarked on a journey in which it would get true freedom. Addressing public gatherings at Islamabad's F-9 Park and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi through video link in protest against the ECP’s verdict against the PTI in foreign funding case, Imran Khan asked if the ECP knew how fundraising was held abroad. He said in the US, UK and other countries,...
تحریک انصاف کو الیکشن کمشنر سے استعفی مانگنے کی بجائے عمران خان سے استعفی مانگنا چاہیے جس نے ناجائز پیسے سےاپنی جیبیں بھرنے کی خاطرجماعت کو بھینٹ چڑھا دیا۔عمران خود تو انشاءاللّہ جائے گا ہی مگر اپنے ساتھ اپنے ان اراکین کو بھی ڈبوئے گا جن کے نام پر اس نے باہر سے پیسہ منگوایا۔
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 4, 2022
Met PM @ImranKhanPTI today. Assured him that he has already made us Punjab chief minister and nothing further is required. He was gracious enough to allow cabinet slots in 2nd phase. pic.twitter.com/wIIvNWcHsG
— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) August 4, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders presented the charter of demands resolution to the Deputy Director of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Asif Iqbal, BOL News reports.
According to the details, on the arrival of the PTI leaders at the ECP office, the main gates were closed and the PTI delegation was not allowed to get in. Lawyers’ forums in Islamabad also visited the ECP office in solidarity with PTI leaders.
The delegation of PTI left the ECP office after submitting their charter of demands.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leaders accompanied by Fawad Chawdhary, Senator Faisal Javed, and Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar have reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Office. BOL News reports on Thursday.
As per the details, the PTI leadership will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the ECP.
Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F9 Park at 6 pm. I will be addressing the gathering between 7:00 – 7:30 pm.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2022
PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked the members of parliament to reach the Parliament by 3 PM today for a sit-in protest against ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case, BOL News reported. Earlier, Imran Khan urged the political workers to assemble in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office for the sit-in protest. He also refrained the party workers from going ahead of the Nadra Chowk. He advised PTI workers not...
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.