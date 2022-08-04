Advertisement
  • PTI protest against ECP: Public to gather at F-9 park
PTI sit-in: Public to gather at F-9 park

On the call of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, party leaders and workers were advised to reach F-9 Park against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.

20:34 (PST)04 Aug

PTI Jalsa: Nation embarked on journey towards true freedom, says Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation had embarked on a journey in which it would get true freedom. Addressing public gatherings at Islamabad's F-9 Park and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi through video link in protest against the ECP’s verdict against the PTI in foreign funding case, Imran Khan asked if the ECP knew how fundraising was held abroad. He said in the US, UK and other countries,...

16:28 (PST)04 Aug

16:25 (PST)04 Aug

16:24 (PST)04 Aug

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders presented the charter of demands resolution to the Deputy Director of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Asif Iqbal, BOL News reports.

According to the details, on the arrival of the PTI leaders at the ECP office, the main gates were closed and the PTI delegation was not allowed to get in. Lawyers’ forums in Islamabad also visited the ECP office in solidarity with PTI leaders.

The delegation of PTI left the ECP office after submitting their charter of demands.

16:01 (PST)04 Aug

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leaders accompanied by Fawad Chawdhary, Senator Faisal Javed, and Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar have reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Office. BOL News reports on Thursday.

As per the details, the PTI leadership will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the ECP.

15:08 (PST)04 Aug

13:50 (PST)04 Aug

PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked the members of parliament to reach the Parliament by 3 PM today for a sit-in protest against ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case, BOL News reported. Earlier, Imran Khan urged the political workers to assemble in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office for the sit-in protest. He also refrained the party workers from going ahead of the Nadra Chowk. He advised PTI workers not...

